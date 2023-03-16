Toyota Yaris Gets a Radical Facelift in Thailand

Toyota Motor Thailand unveiled a Yaris facelift with major design modifications. The facelift is a refreshed version of the Pakistan-spec Yaris that launched in 2020.

While new, opinions are divided on whether or not it is improved. The front end has a hammerhead design influenced by Toyota’s current style. The front bumper has sharper angles and lines, showcasing a wide lower apron with functional intake vents.

The nose compliments the sharper notched LED headlamps into the bumper. The rear bumper has false vents in the corners, but the taillights seem the same as the previous generation headlamps. The rear also has a diffuser-like trim piece with a woven carbon-fiber design and black trim for the new reflectors. The new model gets two-tone and monotone color options.

The two-tone options include Cement Gray Metallic, Fiery Scarlet, Platinum White Pearl, and Red Mica Metallic with black roofs. Monotone options include Attitude Black Mica, Metal Stream Metallic, Urban Metal, and Platinum White Pearl.

The Premium and Premium S models include a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, while the rest of the interior is mostly the same. All variants have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an eight-inch screen. Other changes include new seats, new trim, and USB-C ports.

The Thai-spec Yaris has 15-inch wheels, fabric or leather seats, a 4.2-inch Optitron multi-info display, keyless entry and engine start, four or six speakers, T-Connect telematics, and a panoramic view monitor.

The Premium and Premium S have autonomous emergency braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitor. All models come with stability and traction control, hill start assist, ABS, EBD, and brake assist.

The 3NR-FKE 1.2-liter NA four-cylinder makes 92 horsepower (hp) and 109 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The CVT-i transmission drives the front wheels only, allowing for a claimed fuel economy of up to 23.3 km/l.

The new Yaris starts from the equivalent of Rs. 2.9 million and goes up to almost Rs. 3.7 million. Despite being a much better-equipped hatch-back version of the Pakistan-spec Yaris, the Thai market Yaris costs much less.