Pakistani Workers Hit a Jackpot Worth $1 Million in Dubai

A multinational group of 54 expats employed in the same organization hit the jackpot on Wednesday, winning $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion draw.

Sanjay Lalla, a 54-year-old service delivery officer from India, bought the winning ticket with number 3837 on February 28 at The Irish Village in Garhoud during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Lalla, who has been a resident of Dubai for 29 years, and his colleagues from India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, have been participating in the promotion for a year now.

“Everyone in our group contributes Dh50 each every month to buy tickets, and the leaders of our group alternate the name on the ticket for each series whenever we purchase,” Lalla said.

Lalla is the 208th Indian national to win $1 million since the Millennium Millionaire promotion started in 1999. “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! We are all very grateful and happy for this win!” he exclaimed.

More Winners

In addition to the $1 million prize, Hassan Al Mustafa, a 49-year-old Syrian national, won a Mercedes Benz S500. Muppalla Veera Satya Raju Narayan, a 58-year-old civil engineer from India, won a BMW RnineT Urban GS motorbike, while Ayub Murad Ali Al Balusi, a 44-year-old Omani national, won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure motorbike.