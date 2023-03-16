Punjab University Announces Spring Holidays

The Punjab University has announced spring vacations in all departments, institutes, and centers, as well as schools and colleges affiliated with the university.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Register of Punjab University, the university will remain closed from 24 March, Friday, to 31 March, Friday, on account of spring break.

Most departments, institutes, centers, and schools and colleges affiliated with the university will reopen on 3 April, Monday. Overall, most students are likely to get 11 holidays as 23 March, Thursday, will be a national holiday and 2 April will be Sunday.

On the other hand, the administrative staff of all departments, institutes, and centers, as well as schools and colleges affiliated with the university will remain on duty despite the spring break.

In a separate development from last week, students affiliated with the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) allegedly attacked a group of students celebrating Holi with permission from the administration at Punjab University.

The attack resulted in at least 15 students from the Hindu community sustaining injuries. Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media, showing members of the Hindu community being assaulted.