USF has Started 57 Telecom Development Projects So Far

Universal Service Fund (USF), has so far started 57 projects for the development of telecommunication services in un-served and underserved in four provinces.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, these projects have been initiated to cover more than 3 crore population in 17,895 Mauzas in Pakistan.

28 projects of USF have been completed whereas 29 projects are still under process.

According to the document, 14 projects have been initiated in unserved and under-served areas of Punjab to cover more than 1 crore population of 5549 Mauzas. USF has started 8 projects in Sindh to cover more than 10 million population of 3,844 Mauzas.

Similarly, 13 projects have been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cover more than 7.5 million population of 4,286 Mauzas. USF has started 22 projects in Balochistan to cover more than 4.6 million population of 4,216 Mauzas.

According to the document, out of 14 USF projects in Punjab 6 have been completed whereas 8 are still pending. In KP 6 out of 8 USF projects have been completed whereas 2 are still under process. In Sindh 5 out of 13 projects have been completed whereas 8 projects are still under process. In Balochistan, 11 out of 22 projects have been completed whereas the remaining 11 are under process.

According to the document, USF has installed 2922 BTS sites in unserved and underserved areas across Pakistan so far. USF has installed 859 BTS sites in Punjab, out of which 765 sites belong to Jazz, 83 sites belong to Telenor 11 sites belong to Ufone.

Similarly, USF has installed 480 BTS sites in Sindh in collaboration with operators. In Sindh 334 BTS sites belong to Jazz, 134 sites belong to Telenor, 3 sites belong to Ufone and 9 sites belong to Zong.