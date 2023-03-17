Dubai Reveals Major Update on Iftar Meal Distribution

Residents in Dubai are required to seek permission from Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for distributing iftar meals to the public during Ramadan.

This way, authorities will ensure that the food is safe to eat, and meals are distributed evenly in different areas and not just a few selected ones.

As quoted by the National, Director of the Charitable Institutions, Mohammed Dahi, detailed that people must tell the department about the area where they will be distributing iftar meals to make it organized.

Revealing the application process, he said that Dubai residents can apply for permits at the department’s website or by calling 800600 and they will need to submit Emirates ID, location of distribution as well as the location of the food-supplying restaurant.

Anyone found distributing iftar meals without a license can be fined around AED 5,000-10,000 along with a jail term of up to a year.

Ramadan School Timings in Dubai

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) released new guidelines for school timings in Dubai during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

As per the notification, schools must limit their classes to a maximum of five hours per day and end before 12 PM on Fridays to accommodate Friday prayer. Additionally, students who are fasting will be allowed to skip physical education (PE) classes upon request, while homework and revisions will be reduced to ease the burden on students.

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) predicts that Ramadan will begin on 23 March in the UAE, with the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) also confirming the same date.

EAS Chairman, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that this Ramadan be 29 days long and Eid-ul-Fitr will occur on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India will not be able to observe the crescent that marks the beginning of Ramadan and will commence the holy month on 24 March.