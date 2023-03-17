Private Security Guard Risks His Life to Save Woman From Armed Robbers

By Asma Sajid | Published Mar 17, 2023 | 4:46 pm

A security guard working at a private firm risked his life to stop a woman from being robbed in broad daylight in Lahore on Thursday.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen arriving at her residence in a vehicle near Lahore’s Ghalib market neighborhood when two armed bandits try to rob her.

ALSO READ

The guard reacted fast and shot his firearm at the criminals, badly wounding one of them. The second thief attempted to retaliate by firing at the guard, but he was arrested quickly.

Following the event, local residents called the police, who came to the site and arrested both criminals.

ALSO READ

The woman was saved from harm’s way thanks to the fast thinking and bravery of the guard, and the criminals were arrested.

It’s encouraging to see people ready to put themselves in harm’s way to aid others and safeguard their communities.

lens

Mawra Hocane Backs Babar Azam After Media’s ‘Disrespectful’ Treatment
Read more in lens

proproperty

Grand Anti-Encroachment Drive in 17 Commercial Centers Begins Today
Read more in proproperty
close
>