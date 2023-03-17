Private Security Guard Risks His Life to Save Woman From Armed Robbers

A security guard working at a private firm risked his life to stop a woman from being robbed in broad daylight in Lahore on Thursday.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen arriving at her residence in a vehicle near Lahore’s Ghalib market neighborhood when two armed bandits try to rob her.

ALSO READ Japanese Modern Security Cameras at Major Pakistani Airports Remain Non-Functional

The guard reacted fast and shot his firearm at the criminals, badly wounding one of them. The second thief attempted to retaliate by firing at the guard, but he was arrested quickly.

Following the event, local residents called the police, who came to the site and arrested both criminals.

ALSO READ Dubai Announces Good News for Private Schools Ahead of Ramadan

The woman was saved from harm’s way thanks to the fast thinking and bravery of the guard, and the criminals were arrested.

It’s encouraging to see people ready to put themselves in harm’s way to aid others and safeguard their communities.