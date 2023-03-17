Suzuki to Shut Down Bike Assembly Plant as Sales Drop Massively

Operational hiccups due to import restrictions continued to pummel Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) which has decided to shut down the bike assembly plant this month.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company cited inventory shortage as a reason for the assembly plant shutdown, which will last from March 20 to March 31.

According to a report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), Suzuki sold less than 2,000 bikes in February 2023, which amounts to a monthly decrease of 10% in sales compared to January.

After the recent price hikes, Suzuki’s cheapest commuter bike, GD110 S, costs Rs. 293,000. The second in line is GS150 which costs Rs. 318,000. Next to that is GSX125 which costs Rs. 422,000 and the most expensive bike in Suzuki’s lineup is GR150, which costs a whopping Rs. 455,000.

The two-wheeler industry is struggling in Pakistan, primarily due to intermittent production hiccups. Although, the low sales figures can also be attributed to an astronomical rise in prices that have occurred recently, which have taken a toll on the demand.