Peugeot 2008’s Sales Reflect Rising Popularity in Pakistan

Peugeot continues its gradual rise to prominence by achieving respectable sales for the second month in a row. According to Autojournal.pk’s recent update, Lucky Motor Company Limited (LMCL) sold 141 Peugeot 2008 units in February, recording an 8% increase in sales.

The data indicates that sales of both the Peugeot 2008 Active and Allure models have increased. Market reports also suggest that Peugeot’s SUVs are more readily available than its competitors, which have lengthy delivery dates.

Nevertheless, despite its recent price increase, 2008 has become a desired option due to being a cheaper and better-equipped alternative to several sedans and crossover SUVs.

Details

Peugeot 2008 competes with MG ZS and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder gasoline engine that sends 131 horsepower and 220 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2008 has several up-market features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

The base model of 2008 costs Rs. 6.84 million, while the range-topping model costs Rs. 7.58 million. 2008 is currently priced in the same category as Toyota Corolla and Honda HR-V. Despite that, it looks better, performs better, and has more features than its rivals, which makes it an attractive option in the mid-to-high-tier car market.