Dubai Police Issues Warning for Cyclists and E-Scooter Riders

Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently conducted a campaign to promote safety for cyclists and e-scooter users at famous locations, including Kite and Jumeirah Beaches. The campaign covered over 1,500 individuals.

However, the authorities also found some violations, such as not wearing safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and using designated vehicle paths without permission. These violations can put the safety of road users at risk.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the Dubai Police General Traffic Department, stated that the police force will continue to implement traffic rules to reduce these violations and protect the lives of road users. He emphasized the significance of informing riders about traffic rules, road usage, and safety precautions.

Under the campaign, riders were instructed to comply with the traffic rules and ensure that their bicycles have proper brakes.

The Dubai authorities have set fines for various violations related to the use of bicycles and electric scooters in the city. Here is the complete list: