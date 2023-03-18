Dubai Police Issues Warning for Cyclists and E-Scooter Riders

Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently conducted a campaign to promote safety for cyclists and e-scooter users at famous locations, including Kite and Jumeirah Beaches. The campaign covered over 1,500 individuals.
However, the authorities also found some violations, such as not wearing safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and using designated vehicle paths without permission. These violations can put the safety of road users at risk.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the Dubai Police General Traffic Department, stated that the police force will continue to implement traffic rules to reduce these violations and protect the lives of road users. He emphasized the significance of informing riders about traffic rules, road usage, and safety precautions.
Under the campaign, riders were instructed to comply with the traffic rules and ensure that their bicycles have proper brakes.
The Dubai authorities have set fines for various violations related to the use of bicycles and electric scooters in the city. Here is the complete list:
|Violation
|Fine (AED)
|Failure to ride within specified lanes.
|200
|Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60 km/h.
|300
|Riding dangerously.
|300
|Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths.
|200
|Using an e-scooter without a permit.
|200
|Failure to wear vests or helmets.
|200
|Failure to comply with speed limits.
|100
|Carrying a passenger.
|300
|Failure to adhere to safety requirements.
|200
|Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements.
|300
|Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic.
|200
|Failure to comply with instructions on information signs.
|200
|Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing.
|200
|Failure to report an accident.
|300
|Using the lefthand side of the road.
|200
|Riding against traffic.
|200