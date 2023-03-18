Here’s The List of Countries Eligible for Visa-on-Arrival in UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to generate over $123 billion through tourism by 2031. It has introduced several reforms in immigration policies, providing entry to foreigners in a simple way.

UAE Digital Government recently shared a list of around 70 countries that can get visa-on-arrival in the UAE. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals do not even require a visa. They only need to show their passports when entering the country.

UAE offers a range of visas-on-arrival, including those with 30, 90, and 180 days validity. Indians can also get a visa-on-arrival in UAE if they fulfill the specified criteria (mentioned below).

Countries Given 30-Day Visa-on-Arrival

Andorra, Australia, Brunei, Canada, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Kazakhstan, Macau (China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Monaco, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Singapore, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, United States of America, and Vatican City.

Countries Given 90-Day Visa-on-Arrival

Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kiribati, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

180-day Visa-on-Arrival for Mexico

UAE only provides a 180-day visa-on-arrival to Mexico. It is primarily due to the two countries’ strong diplomatic relations.

Requirements for Indians to Get Visa-on-Arrival

Indians need a valid passport and one of the following documents, a US visit visa or green card, a UK residence visa, or a residence visa from the EU, to get visa-on-arrival in UAE.

Working with a visit or tourist visa in the Emirates is not allowed. A person must get a work permit and an employment visa to work legally.

Via Arabian Business