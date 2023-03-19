Govt to Provide Rs. 50 Per Liter Subsidy on Petrol for Motorcycles, Small Cars

The federal government has decided to give cheap petrol to low-income people using motorcycles, rickshaws, and cars of up to 800cc.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting regarding the proposed relief package for petroleum users in Lahore on Sunday.

The prime minister directed to include cars of up to 800cc for the subsidized petrol scheme in addition to motorcycles and rickshaws. The government plans to subsidize the price of petrol by Rs. 50 per liter, which will substantially reduce the price for the subsidized segment.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to speed up the implementation of the proposed program and directed the stakeholders to devise a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

The premier said that motorcycles, rickshaws, and smaller cars are used by the common man and the subsidy will provide relief for the poor segment of society.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is yet to announce details about how this subsidy will be implemented.