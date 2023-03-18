Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam, has emerged as the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During the second Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars, Babar Azam left wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan behind on the list, who has scored 516 runs in 11 innings.

As the right-handed batter scored his 37th run during the high-octane clash, Babar’s total score for the tournament so far rose to 522, surpassing the Multan Sultans’ skipper.

This is the second time Babar has crossed the 500-run mark in a single edition, having achieved this milestone during the sixth edition in 2021, where he scored 554 runs.

Despite a rocky start to the event, Babar has recently been in top form. In the match against Islamabad United, he became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

During the match against Quetta Gladiators, Babar Azam silenced his critics by scoring an unbeaten 115 runs at a strike rate of 171.66, including 15 fours and three maximums.

In the 77 innings he has played in PSL since the inception of the tournament, Babar Azam has scored a total of 2,935 runs, with one century and 28 half-centuries to his name.

Batter Innings Runs 50s 100s Average Babar Azam 11 522 5 1 52.20 Mohammad Rizwan 11 516 3 1 57.33 Imad Wasim 10 404 3 – 134.67 Rilee Rossouw 10 401 2 1 44.56 Fakhar Zaman 12 390 2 1 32.50

