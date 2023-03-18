Lahore Qalandars Create History by Winning 2nd Successive PSL Title

Lahore Qalandars created history by becoming the first side to win the PSL title two seasons in a row.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Head to Head Record in PSL

The thrilling final between Lahore and Sultans went right down to the wire but ultimately Lahore pulled off the win in front of their passionate home crowd.

Lahore got off to a poor start as Mirza Tahir Baig fell cheaply. Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman rebuilt the innings before Multan struck through the middle phase of the innings as they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Captain, Shaheen Afridi stepped up to the plate and stitched a sensational partnership with Abdullah to take the team total to 200. Both Shaheen and Abdullah scored half-centuries as they left the Multan attack bamboozled.

Sultans, on the other hand, got off to a solid start as Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan took the charge to the Lahore bowling unit. Rilee Rossouw played a blinder as he struck a half-century to put Sultans in command. Rashid Khan’s brilliance helped Lahore back into the game as he picked up the wickets of Rossouw and Rizwan.

Lahore tightened the grip from there on our as they restricted Multan batting unit but a marvelous blitz by Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah brought them closer to the target. A magnificent last over by Zaman Khan helped Qalandars to a 1 run victory.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in PSL

Lahore is now the second side, along with Islamabad United, to win the PSL title on multiple occasions. However, they are the first side in history to retain their title.