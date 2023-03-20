Broken Filtration Plants in Lahore Are Dangerous For Residents

Due to a lack of funding and cooperation among government organizations, Lahore has struggled to provide safe drinking water. Consequently, 45 of the 99 filtration facilities are no longer operational, posing a major health threat to those who depend on them.

As per the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, 54 of the 99 plants were operational when they were handed over to the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, while the remaining 45 have been in disrepair.

The situation is especially bad in the Data Ganj Baksh zone, where only four of the 39 plants are operational. The local government department has been asked to pay Rs. 135 million to fix these plants.

The facilities in the Gulberg, Allama Iqbal, Ravi, Shalimar, Aziz Bhatti, and Wagah zones are operational, however, people have voiced concern about the unpleasant odor emanating from the water collected at the Karim Park and Band Road filtering plants.

The Aab-e-Pak Authority has stated that the plants should be renovated before they are handed over. The government is working hard to guarantee that the plants are fixed and that the filters are changed on a regular basis.

The local government secretary has directed that the filters in the plants be replaced and that the date of replacement is noted at each facility. Hence, it was agreed to turn over the service to a single organization in order to make sure the inhabitants of Lahore have access to clean water.