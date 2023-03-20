Dubai Announces Govt Jobs With Salaries Up to AED 50,000

Dubai has announced many government jobs in several public departments. Emiratis as well as expats can apply for these jobs at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dubai Women Establishment, and others.

These public departments require professionals and skilled workers to boost their workforce. Some of the institutions are offering monthly salaries of around AED 10,000-50,000.

The government’s recruitment portal, Dubaicareers, is accepting applications for all listed positions. The table below shows the vacancies.

Job Title Organization Salary Requirements Consultant-General Surgery for Hepatobiliary Dubai Academic Health Corporation AED 40,000-50,000 Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognized membership/fellowship/board or equivalent. Radiographer Dubai Academic Health Corporation Less than AED 10,000 Bachelor’s degree/higher diploma in Radiography from a recognized university. Multimedia Specialist Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government AED 10,000-20,000 Bachelor’s degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production, or a related field. A Master’s degree in a related field will be a plus. Instructional Designer Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government AED 10,000-20,000 Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as education, instructional design, and technology. A Master’s degree is a plus. Five years experience in instructional design. Experience in a higher education environment is a plus. Chief Systems Officer Department of Finance – Eight years of experience with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent or 4-year experience with a Master’s degree in relevant fields. Chief Business Continuity Specialist Department of Finance – 16-year experience in a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. Eight-year experience with a Master’s degree. Six-year experience with a Ph.D. in a similar field of work. Senior IT Auditor Financial Audit Authority – Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Financial Auditor Financial Audit Authority – Bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance. Chief Specialist – Enterprise Architecture Roads and Transport Authority – Master’s degree in IT, Computer Sciences or Engineering, Program Management Professional (PMP). Clinical Dietitian (Rashid Hospital) Dubai Academic Health Corporation – Bachelor’s degree. Fitness Supervisor Dubai Women Establishment – Higher Diploma. Dubai Licensing Expert RTA – Ph.D. in Business Administration from a recognized university. 13-15 years of related experience. Chief Engineer – Urban Planning & Quality of Life RTA – Bachelor’s Degree in architecture, or civil engineering from a recognized university. Senior Engineer – Corporate Security RTA – Bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from a recognized university. 3-7 years of working experience. Senior Internal Auditor – Specialty Audit RTA – Bachelor’s Degree in finance, accounting/IT from a recognized university. 5-year experience, preferably in the field of fraud investigating/examining and internal auditing. Project Manager – Artificial Intelligence & Data Science RTA – Bachelor of computer science or equivalent degree with PMP and Master’s preferred. 8 years of working experience. Senior Internal Auditor – Operations & Corporate Support Audit RTA – Bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance/business administration from a recognized university. 5 years of relevant working experience. Senior Specialist – Quality, Health, Safety & Sustainability Office RTA – Bachelor’s degree. Chief Specialist – Data Management RTA – Master’s in data science/ Computer Science/Statistics/ Mathematics/ Research. Hands-on experience with Hadoop and Big Data management technologies is preferred. Chief Specialist – Services Assurance & Improvement RTA – Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Quality from a renowned university.

This move to advertise government vacancies to expats is in line with the UAE’s vision of becoming a hub for highly skilled workers and professionals from all over the world. The country has always been known for its open-door policy and welcoming approach to people from all walks of life.