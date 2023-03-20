Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah for Locals Without Permit

As per reports, Saudi Arabia has imposed a restriction on locals and residents performing Umrah without permission.

Osama al-Hajili, Secretary of the Haramain Shareefain administration stated that those interested in performing Umrah must get a permit. This is possible through the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications for both foreign citizens and Saudi nationals living on Saudi land.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed the Nusuk app last week, which can be used to request a permit to perform Umrah during Ramadan. Nusuk, formerly Eatmarna, is the Kingdom’s official portal for planning Hajj and Umrah and organizing the whole journey, from applying for an eVisa to booking lodging and flights.

Al-Hajili also recommended those planning to perform Umrah to arrange their visit wisely, taking into consideration the crowds at the Haram. He said that because there is a significant gathering of people during the holy month of Ramazan, locals would be advised to pick a more appropriate time.