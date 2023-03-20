Cabinet Issues Advisory Against Hackers Targeting PM’s Earthquake Relief Fund

The Cabinet Division has issued a Cyber Security Advisory named “Phishing Attack, PM Earthquake Relief Fund for Turkey”.

According to the cabinet division, the threat actors are targeting the government and military personnel by impersonating the Ministry of Finance.

According to the advisory, hackers are spreading fake letters/memoranda via emails regarding the deduction of 2 Days’ Salary from Federal Government Employees to be Debited to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Donation for Earthquake Affected Turkey and Syria.

According to the advisory, hackers are using these fake letters and links to deceive government officials and military personnel to disclose personal or financial information. These fake emails carry malware that allows unauthorized access and makes your device or network vulnerable to a cyber-attack.

The cabinet division has asked the government organizations and officers to remain vigilant and not to open any email with similar subjects unless verified personally.

The cabinet division has also advised the administrators within organizations to block certain C&C website: hxxps://finance.webserviceandsupportsection.com from the backend/firewall to avoid any risks.

The cabinet division has a copy of the advisory to Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, the Secretary of the Cabinet division, all secretaries of ministries and divisions of the federal government, and chief secretaries of provincial governments.

The cabinet division has asked the heads of departments to disseminate the information to all concerned organizations, and all affiliated departments and ensure necessary protective measures.