Afghanistan Announces Strong Squad for T20I Series Against Pakistan

Afghanistan has announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Afghanistan will be led by star leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, who recently won the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Lahore Qalandars.

Along with Rashid, there are other several players in the squad that took part in the recently concluded PSL 8. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen ul Haq are part of the squad.

Veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi has also been included in the squad while experienced players, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmat Shah have been dropped from the team. The young left-handed opener, Sediqullah Atal has earned a maiden call-up to the side as well.

Here is the full squad:

Rashid Khan (c) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran Usman Ghani Sediqullah Atal Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Karim Janat Afsar Zazai Azmatullah Omarzai Gulbadin Naib Sharafuddin Ashraf Mujeeb ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Fazalhq Farooqi Fareed Malik Naveen ul Haq

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to commence on 24th March at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the breathtaking encounter in the 2022 Asia Cup when Naseem Shah struck two consecutive sixes against Fazalhaq Farooqi to take Pakistan over the line.