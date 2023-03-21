Shahid Afridi Gifts Legends League Trophy to Afghaisntan

Asia Lions defeated World Giants by seven wickets in the final of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, chased down the target of 148 runs with 23 balls to spare, thanks to magnificent batting displays from Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan captain won hearts by gifting the trophy to the former Afghanistan cricketer, Mohammad Asghar Stanikzai, and the people of Afghanistan.

In a short video that went viral on social media, Shahid Afridi can be seen gifting the glittery trophy to Asghar, while Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar also stand beside him.

The former all-rounder said it was a gift from the people of Pakistan to Afghanistan, and other Pakistani cricketers who participated in the league welcomed the gesture.

In response, the former Afghan cricketer expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks to all Pakistani cricketers for expressing their love for the people of Afghanistan.”

Earlier in the tournament, Shahid Afridi also won hearts by standing firm on his values and beliefs. He refused to wear a shirt with a logo of a betting company.

Despite the possibility of facing fines from the organizers of the tournament, Afridi concealed the logo on his shirt, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his principles.