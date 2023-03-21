We Toured India in the Past Despite Threatening Messages by Indians: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has responded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision not to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, Afridi said that it would be a great move for both neighbors if India sends its team to Pakistan, as it will be a step towards the betterment of cricket.

Shahid Afridi stated that it is now the time for neighboring countries to settle all their matters, as people across the border want peace and better relationships, not wars and fights.

“If you remember the 2005 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants in Pakistan, and no one used to charge them money,” Shahid Afridi added.

The 46-year-old cricketer added that the national team kept all differences aside and toured India in the past, despite receiving threatening messages from an Indian in Mumbai.

“We kept everything aside, and our government had taken it up as a responsibility, and the Pakistan team did go to India. So threats should not ruin our relationship,” he said.

It is worth noting that the fate of the Asia Cup 2023 is hanging in the balance after BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, refused to send the Rohit Sharma-led side to Pakistan for the event.