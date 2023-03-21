AVLC is Tracking Corollas Stolen From Karachi in Balochistan

Balochistan’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has discovered a scheme involving the sale of stolen and seized vehicles from Karachi. According to reports, two individuals, Pervaiz Magsi and Abdullah Askani, buy stolen cars from Karachi and sell them in Balochistan at huge profits.

According to a media report, Magsi and Askani allegedly obtained the records of stolen and seized vehicles from Karachi. The police obtained Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and photographs of the suspects, who purchased the stolen cars from Karachi. Most of these cars were Toyota Corollas.

Magsi is a native of Jhal Magsi and is also wanted for purchasing stolen vehicles, while Askani is from the district of Lasbela. The local network of thieves operates in Karachi, snatching or stealing vehicles and transporting them to Balochistan, where Magsi and Askani purchase them for low prices.

The Balochistan AVLC obtained information about this gang in recent days, and significant arrests are also anticipated in this case. The police have formed a team to investigate car theft groups in Karachi over the past few years in order to identify the groups responsible for selling vehicles from Karachi to Balochistan and other districts.

According to the SSP AVLC, the gang sells Magsi and Askani vehicles valued at Rs. 3.5 million for as little as Rs. 800,000 to Rs. 1 million. The vehicles are then either utilized in Balochistan or are taken apart and sold for parts across Pakistan.

Via: The Express Tribune