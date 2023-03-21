Honda Unveils Self-Driving Vehicle That Can Carry 1000 Kilograms

Logistics are time and resource-intensive in an industrial setting. Honda has come up with a solution in the form of an Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV). The company is seeking interest from other industrialists to field test the AWV at the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

The third-generation Honda AWV is on display at the expo. The cargo area can hold two pallets and 2,000 pounds, up from 880 pounds for the second-generation model. The lower bed makes also makes loading easier.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Issued Over 16,000 Fines This Month

The latest Honda AWV can go 10 mph (16 kilometers per hour). It has an electric motor and an 18.6-kilowatt-hour battery that lasts 10 hours.

The vehicle can navigate better in areas without a global navigation satellite system signal. It detects obstacles better, whereas tablet-based programming simplifies model direction.

An American Honda Motor Co., Inc. systems engineering manager Jason VanBuren stated:

We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe, and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance.

ALSO READ How to Get Cheap Petrol for Your Motorbike or Small Car

Honda wants the Autonomous Work Vehicle eventually, but it is unclear exactly when it plans to do so.