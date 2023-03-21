Ihsanullah Receives Hero’s Welcome in His Village in Swat

Ihsanullah received a warm welcome from his friends and family upon his return home after bagging the Best Player Award in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer, who represented Multan Sultans in the season, made history by becoming the first-ever emerging player to win the Player of the Tournament Award in PSL.

The 20-year-old showcased an impressive performance with the ball in the event as he picked up 22 wickets and helped his team reach the PSL final for the third consecutive year.

While speaking to the media, the Swat-born pacer credited Mohammad Rizwan and other senior players in the squad for his learning experience during his first-ever PSL season.

In an interview after receiving the award, Ihsanullah expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah and dedicated the award to his father, who supported him throughout his journey.

“My experience has increased a lot. Alhamdulillah, I performed for my team, Multan Sultans. I will try to continue this performance ahead,” Ihsanullah Khan added.

It is the first time in PSL history that a bowler won the Player of the Tournament Award as the previous seven winners of the Player of the Tournament Awards were all batters.

It is worth noting that Ihsanullah has been selected for the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in United Arab Emirates (UAE).