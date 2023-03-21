Rain Strikes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Other Parts of UAE

Several areas in UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, have reported light showers along with thunder today (Tuesday). The rain spell will continue for the next few days, according to recent forecasts.

Similarly, rain is expected in the north and east of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Khor Fakkan this afternoon along with downpours in the west and northern UAE until Thursday.

Strong winds will accompany the rainfall, leading to rough weather conditions across the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) warned that winds could blow up to 50 km/h on Thursday and Friday.

In view of windy conditions, Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to drive cautiously and obey speed limits. The police emphasized the importance of ensuring vehicles are in good condition, particularly the tires and brakes, to prevent accidents.

ALSO READ Faisal Mosque Falls Prey to Parking Fee Mafia

UAE and Pakistan Join Hands for Weather Forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the UAE’s NMC have agreed to collaborate on improving seismology and meteorology expertise.

The collaboration will include maritime meteorological services, hydrology & flood forecasting, seismology, and research into seismic activity and tsunami risks in the Arabian and Oman Seas.