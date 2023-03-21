Faisal Mosque Falls Prey to Parking Fee Mafia

Despite the local administration’s announcement of free parking at Faisal Mosque, the fee collector’s mafia is still forcing tourists to pay illegal fees.

The civic agency has placed a sign stating that Faisal Mosque parking is free. Despite that, some individuals are still charging parking fees and have set up their temporary arrangements at the spot.

A media report highlights that people try to resist paying the illegal fee as the sign-board clearly states that the parking is free at Faisal Mosque. Yet, the mafia blatantly continues the illegal fee collection and “advises” the people to file a complaint against the collectors if they have a problem with the system.

A visitor at Faisal Mosque told the media that:

When I asked these people about the board placed by the local administration, [the collector] maintained that this announcement has rendered useless as there is no more free parking at the Faisal Mosque. Then they told me that if I had an issue then I should file complaint against them.

In response to that, a representative of the local administration told the media:

We placed an official notice outside the Faisal Mosque in August last year informing the visitors that there was no parking fee for cars, motorbikes and other vehicles. This decision is still intact and no one can violate it. We have taken notice of the situation and will take appropriate steps to remove all such groups from Faisal Mosque that are demanding money from visitors.

