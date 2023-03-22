Students Arrested for Firing and Blocking Major Road in Lahore

As per reports, a group of students from a private school in Lahore’s Gulberg neighborhood caused havoc by blocking a major street and firing gunshots into the air.

The police, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gulberg, quickly arrested the culprits and their four drivers. The accused pupils have been charged with road blocking and reckless shooting.

Amara Shirazi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Model Town, has warned that anyone who takes the law into their own hands would face severe consequences.

Local officials are deeply concerned about the situation. The students’ irresponsible behavior not only created traffic delays but also put the lives of pedestrians and motorists in danger.

The police have said that precautions would be taken to prevent such events in the future. The students must understand that they are not above the law and must act appropriately.