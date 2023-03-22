AB de Villiers Says He Trusts Mohammad Asif to Bowl for His Life

Legendary South African cricketer, AB de Villiers named former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Asif, as the bowler he would want to bowl for his life due to his skills with the ball.

During an interview on his YouTube channel, when the former captain was asked to name a single bowler he would choose, he quickly responded, “Mohammad Asif.”

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Skips Afghanistan Series Due to Personal Reasons

Calling him a game-changing bowler, AB de Villiers, who played 114 Tests for South Africa, showered praise on the right-arm pacer, saying he was unplayable with the new ball.

Last year, another legendary cricketer, Hashim Amla, also praised Mohammad Asif, calling him a “magician with the ball” who always gave him a tough time on the field.

Likewise, former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, said that Mohammad Asif was the most difficult bowler he had ever faced, describing him as a master of mind games.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Wants Pakistan-India Final in ODI World Cup 2023

Asif’s reputation as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history is well-earned. Known for his magnificent skills and talent, he has inspired admiration from other cricketing greats.

Last year, for instance, veteran England fast bowler, James Anderson, said in an interview that he tried to learn from Asif’s technique after watching him play in England in 2010.

During his short career, Mohammad Asif played for Pakistan in 23 Test matches, taking 106 wickets at an average of 24.4. In ODI matches, he took 46 wickets in 38 games.