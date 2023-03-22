Mohammad Yousuf Skips Afghanistan Series Due to Personal Reasons

Pakistan’s batting consultant, Mohammad Yousuf, will not travel with the national team to the United Arab Emirates for the T20I series against Afghanistan due to personal reasons.

Yousuf, who was appointed as the batting coach earlier this month, will not be available for the side during the three-match T20I series, which starts on March 24 in Sharjah.

The Green Shirts will fly to the UAE from Lahore today. Star fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has already reached Sharjah and will join the squad there before the practice session.

Vice-captain, Shadab Khan will lead the side in the series in the absence of the all-format captain, Babar Azam, who, along with other seniors, has been rested for the series.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Afghanistan will be playing the three-match T20I series in the UAE on March 24, 26, and 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Last week, the Selection Committee announced the 15-men squad for the series, with several top performers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) making their way into the squad.

Earlier this month, PCB appointed former cricketer, Abdul Rehman, as the head coach, while the renowned former pacer, Umar Gul, will be the bowling coach for the series.

It is reported that the batting great, Mohammad Yousuf, will work with the national side as a batting coach, while Abdul Majeed will travel with the team as a fielding consultant.