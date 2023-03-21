Poor Team Selection for Tough Afghanistan Series Irks Ex-Chief Selector

Former Pakistan Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim has once again criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the strange selection for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media, Wasim said that the national side will find Afghanistan a tough opponent in the upcoming three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammad Wasim further stated that he does not understand the philosophy of the Selection Committee in resting five key players despite knowing the strength of the opposition.

Wasim, who played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs for Pakistan, added that he never selected players for the national team based on their performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former cricketer went on to say that during his time as Chief Selector, he always kept domestic performance in mind while selecting players for the Pakistan cricket team.

Last week, Wasim took to his Twitter account and reminded everyone that these players were introduced during his tenure and that he had faced a lot of criticism for it at the time.

The former Chief Selector had also sarcastically used a laptop emoji, referring to the criticism he received for bringing his laptop to squad announcement press conferences.

It is worth noting that the PCB is facing criticism for resting five key players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for the white-ball series.