Shoaib Akhtar Wants Pakistan-India Final in ODI World Cup 2023

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar has made a bold claim by predicting that India and Pakistan could possibly be the finalists of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

In an interview, Akhtar expressed his desire for the neighbors to play the final match in Mumbai or Ahmedabad, with Pakistan seeking to avenge their loss in the 2011 semi-final.

Responding to a question about the Asia Cup in Pakistan, Akhtar remarked that political involvement means that neither the PCB nor the BCCI can do anything about these matters.

The Rawalpindi Express also requested former Indian and Pakistani cricketers to refrain from making any negative comments regarding the controversy of the Asia Cup venue.

“These are trash talks. Neither BCCI nor PCB can do anything about this matter. BCCI cannot take any action without consulting the Indian government,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

When asked about the recent statement from the BCCI, Akhtar said that if the Indian government asked its board to travel to Pakistan, there would be no issue from the BCCI.

Yesterday, Shahid Afridi said in a statement that it would be a great move for the neighbors if India sent its team to Pakistan, as it would be a step towards the betterment of cricket.

The former all-rounder stated that it is time for neighboring countries to settle all their matters, as people across the border want peace and better relationships, not wars and fights.