Ramadan Schedule Announced for Praying at Riaz Al-Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabwi

Masjid-e-Nabwi’s management has released a new schedule for prayers in Riaz Al-Jinnah from 1 to 19 of Ramadan. According to the revised schedule, men and women will have different entry times.

Pilgrims can enter Riaz Al-Jannah from the southern courtyard gate 37. Men will be allowed to enter and pray inside the area from 2:30 AM to the Fajr prayer and from 11:30 AM to the Isha prayer.

ALSO READ Saudi Embassy in Pakistan Organizes Video Competition on 70 Years of Pak-Saudi Ties

Similarly, women will also have a designated entry timing for Riaz al-Jinnah. They will be able to visit the area from Fajr prayer until 11 AM and from 11 PM to 2 AM. This schedule will allow female worshippers to attend prayers in a safe and comfortable environment.

The new timings are designed to accommodate a greater number of worshippers during the holy month, which is a peak season for religious activities in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ Dubai is About to Get World’s Tallest Hotel

Overall, this schedule marks an important development for the Muslim community, allowing both men and women an opportunity to attend prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan.

About Riaz Al-Jannah

Riaz al-Jannah is an area inside the Prophet’s Mosque. The name translates to “Garden of Paradise,” and it is believed that praying in this area carries additional spiritual blessings. Many Muslims, visiting the holy mosque, wish to pray inside this area, which is mostly packed during peak hours.