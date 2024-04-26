PM Vows to Punish Those Who Damaged the Economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned to hold those responsible for damaging the economy.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday, the PM vowed to improve the economy, further noting that besides exports, the country’s prevalent situation was improving with the united efforts of the coalition government.

The PM’s comments come a day after an hour-long meeting with members of the business community in Karachi. The premier faced tough questions from the business leaders who expressed concerns about the challenging business environment due to high energy costs and inconsistent government policies.

The business community emphasized the need for political stability to revive the economy.