Coca-Cola Invests an Additional $22 Million in Pakistan

Coca-Cola has invested $22 million in the beverage sector, specifically in technology upgrades, capacity enhancement of its export potential, and employment for over half a million local professionals along its chain.

This new investment is in addition to the $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System since 2008.

To discuss future investments in Special Economic Zones, Iain McLaughlin, President Global Commercial Product Supply, The Coca-Cola Company, met with the Secretary Punjab Board of Investment, Ehsan Bhutta.

McLaughlin reassured the Punjab government of the company’s commitment to the nation’s growth potential. Secretary Bhutta spoke about Coca-Cola as an investment success story for the private sector’s growth potential in the country. In April, the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif also presented Coca-Cola with the highest taxpayer appreciation award.