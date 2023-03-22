Star Cricketers Express Concerns After Powerful Earthquake Jolts Pakistan

A massive earthquake struck Pakistan on Tuesday, causing widespread panic and chaos among the residents of Islamabad and other parts of the country.
The US Geological Survey stated that the epicenter of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake was located 40 kilometers southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, in the Hindukush region.
As per media reports, apart from Pakistan, the tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.
Meanwhile, former and current Pakistani cricketers immediately took to their Twitter accounts to keep in touch with their fans and asked them to stay safe.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Scary jolts of Earthquake. Do check upon your loved ones.
I pray for the safety of everyone across the region and may Almighty have mercy upon us.
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 21, 2023
Earthquake hope everything is fine?
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 21, 2023
Ya Allah reham 🤲🤲
Be safe everyone
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 21, 2023
Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being after the #earthquake.
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 21, 2023
Hoping everybody is ok around the region.. pic.twitter.com/mRl03fj9RO
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 21, 2023
Praying for everyone's safety.
Allah reham kare hum sub pe, Ameen. #earthquake #Tremors
— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) March 21, 2023