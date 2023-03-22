Star Cricketers Express Concerns After Powerful Earthquake Jolts Pakistan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 22, 2023 | 11:53 am

A massive earthquake struck Pakistan on Tuesday, causing widespread panic and chaos among the residents of Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The US Geological Survey stated that the epicenter of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake was located 40 kilometers southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, in the Hindukush region.

As per media reports, apart from Pakistan, the tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, former and current Pakistani cricketers immediately took to their Twitter accounts to keep in touch with their fans and asked them to stay safe.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

