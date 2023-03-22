Tijarat.com: An eBay-Like Marketplace Set to Revolutionize Online Shopping in Pakistan

Tijarat.com, a new online marketplace, is set to launch on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2023. The platform offers an eBay-like unique buying and selling experience with features like bidding on listings, fixed-price listings, a “Buy It Now” option, and diverse marketplace opportunities.

One of the most exciting features of Tijarat is the ability for buyers to bid on listings. Unlike other online marketplaces in Pakistan, buyers can make offers below the listed price and bargain with the seller. This feature allows for greater flexibility in pricing and can lead to great deals for buyers.

Sellers can also list items at a fixed price for traditional retail sales. In addition, the “Buy It Now” option lets buyers purchase items at a set price immediately.

Tijarat offers a diverse marketplace with listings in various categories, such as fashion, electronics, collectibles, and more. With a nationwide reach, Tijarat allows sellers to list their items to be sold across the country as well as internationally, making it a truly international platform.

Sellers can list new and old (used) items, providing buyers with a flexible range of products. To ensure a trustworthy and reliable marketplace, Tijarat has a robust feedback system that allows buyers and sellers to rate and review each other after a transaction.

For sellers, Tijarat provides tools and resources in the seller’s dashboard to manage their listings effectively. Sellers can use these resources to optimize their listings and increase their sales.

“We are excited to bring a new online marketplace to Pakistan that offers a unique and diverse buying and selling experience,” said the Tijarat team.

“With features such as bidding on listings and a robust feedback system, we aim to provide a trustworthy and reliable marketplace for our users.”

Unique Features

Diverse product range and listing opportunities

Bidding on listing

Buy it now option

Reviews after every transaction

Sellers’ dashboard tools

International reach and shipment

24/7 support

How to Register

The listing on Tijarat.com is free. Any Pakistani national can register and start selling the products. To get started on selling with Tijarat.com, click here. There are various ways to register on the platform; please visit this link to learn about them.