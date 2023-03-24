British Airways Announces Good News for Muslims During Ramadan

British Airways, one of the most popular European carriers, has announced its plans to provide Iftar meals to Muslim passengers traveling on routes between London and Muslim countries during Ramadan.

The airline will offer dates and laban (buttermilk) to fasting passengers, and the cabin crew will also try to save a meal for passengers until they can break their fasts.

According to Panagiotis Theodotou, the Regional Commercial Manager (Middle East and Pakistan) of British Airways, they understand the significance of Ramadan for many of their customers. Consequently, the airline has decided to offer in-flight iftar to and from London.

The airline’s in-flight Iftar service will be provided on the following routes to and from Heathrow:

Dubai (UAE)

Kuwait

Islamabad (Pakistan)

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)

Bahrain

Doha (Qatar)

Cairo (Egypt)

Algiers (Algeria)

Amman (Jordan)

Marrakech (Morocco)

Tirana (Albania)

Antalya (Turkey)

Dalaman (Turkey)

Istanbul (Turkey)

Additionally, the service will also be available to passengers traveling between Gatwick and Doha.

By offering these Iftar meals, British Airways has improved its brand image among Muslim passengers. This is a positive move that will undoubtedly be appreciated by many of the airline’s customers who will be traveling during Ramadan.

Several other airlines also provide Iftar meals to Muslim passengers during Ramadan. Those include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, PIA, Saudia, etc. They offer dates, water, and other food items to fasting passengers and the cabin crew makes an announcement to let the passengers know about the Iftar time.