Massive Protests Force Emirates to Cancel Flights

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 24, 2023 | 12:50 pm

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has been forced to suspend its flights to two major European destinations due to nationwide transport sector protests. The flight to/from Munich and Frankfurt will be canceled on 26 and 27 March.

According to the Emirates’ statement, people, who have already booked their tickets, are urged to contact the travel agents for rebookings.

Below is the table showing details about the flights that will be canceled on 26 and 27 March:

Date Flight Number Route
26 March EK049 Dubai to Munich
EK050 Munich to Dubai
EK051 Dubai to Munich
EK052 Munich to Dubai
27 March EK049 Dubai to Munich
EK050 Munich to Dubai
EK051 Dubai to Munich
EK052 Munich to Dubai
EK043 Dubai to Frankfurt
EK044 Frankfurt to Dubai
EK045 Dubai to Frankfurt
EK046 Frankfurt to Dubai
EK047 Dubai to Frankfurt
EK048 Frankfurt to Dubai

The development comes after Munich Airport announced a shutdown for passenger traffic on Sunday and Monday, while Frankfurt Airport declared a strike on Monday. This halt in operations is projected to affect over 400,000 passengers who will be traveling during these two days.

Over the last few weeks, Germany has witnessed many protests at airports with workers demanding a pay raise in view of the increasing inflation. Several other airlines have also canceled their flights on German routes. Those carriers include KLM Royal Dutch Airline, Lufthansa, British Airways, etc.

A similar event also occurred last month due to the same reason when Emirates suspended its flights to/from Dusseldorf. The airline apologized to its customers and advised them to contact travel agents for arrangements.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


