Dubai is Getting World’s Biggest Book Sale With Up to 90% Discount

Big Bad Wolf, the world’s biggest book sale, is returning to Dubai for its much-awaited event from 31 March to 9 April. The management has claimed that this year’s event will be the biggest ever, with over a million books available in all genres at discounted prices of up to 90%.

The Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City will host the event, which is free to enter and will be open daily from 9 AM to 2 AM. Visitors must register onsite by scanning a QR code and filling out an online form. Upon registering, visitors will be randomly selected to win mystery prizes.

In a strategic partnership with Dubai Arts & Culture Authority, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will feature a variety of books from various genres. The event is being termed as “book readers’ heaven,” offering everything from bestsellers to fiction, non-fiction, self-help, comic books, cookbooks, and more for all age groups.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Big Bad Wolf has assured the people that it will have expanded selection of books with starting prices as low as AED 2.

Similarly, Malaysia will also see a major book sale event by the Big Bad Wolf from 28 April to 8 May at Lotus’s Tanjung Pinang. The event will be free to enter and will be open from 10 AM till midnight daily.