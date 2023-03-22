First Casino of UAE Opens in 2026

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, maker of the first-ever casino in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has chosen ALEC Engineering and Contracting as its main contractor for the development work at Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Marjan Island, in collaboration with RAK Hospitality and Wynn Resorts, made the announcement on Wednesday. ALEC, a subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), will supervise the construction of the casino project. Meanwhile, Bauer International will handle the piling and enabling works.

The Wynn-Marjan project, scheduled to launch in 2026, will feature an 18,500-square-meter casino, according to Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. The emirate is currently drafting gaming regulations for the casino based on Singaporean and US standards.

According to Arabian Business, Wynn Resorts has reportedly registered trademarks named “Arabian Strip” and “Marjan Strip.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marjan Abdulla Abdooli stated that they are dedicated to meeting the expectations of investors and stakeholders.

The appointment of ALEC and Bauer International will ensure the timely completion of the Wynn Resort, which will further boost Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism market.

