US Congress Introduces Resolution to Declare 23 March as Pakistan Day

In a historic move, US Congressman Jamaal Bowman has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, calling for recognition of 23 March 2023 as “Pakistan Day.”

This is the first time such a resolution has been introduced in the Pak-US relations history. The resolution was presented to honor and celebrate the significant role played by the Pakistani-American community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the US.

The resolution emphasized the importance of recognizing and paying tribute to those who foster ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity, which strengthens the fabric of the communities of the US.

It further stated that “Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all residents of the US can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage while fostering an appreciation for the ancient culture among future generations.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, expressed his gratitude towards Congressman Bowman’s initiative. He said that the resolution would not only help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries but also bring the people of the US and Pakistan closer to each other.

In response to this gesture, Congressman Bowman said that it was an honor for him to introduce the resolution. He also stressed the importance of standing with the people of Pakistan during their time of crisis.

This resolution not only recognizes the rich Pakistani heritage but also highlights the need for unity and support during difficult times. It is hoped that this resolution will consolidate the relations between the two countries and pave the way for more future collaborations.