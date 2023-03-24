Huawei Launches Mate X3 Foldable Phone With a Double Rotation Hinge

Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company, has launched its new foldable phone, the Mate X3, which features an advanced double-rotation hinge design that enhances the device’s overall durability. The device will be available for sale on 7 April in China, while there is no official statement regarding its global release.

Design & Display

The Huawei Mate X3 sports a foldable OLED LTPO 7.8-inch display, with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 Hz touch sampling rate.

The outer 6.4-inch OLED display offers a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a P3 wide color gamut. The inner screen has a punch hole at the upper-right corner, while the cover display has a centered punch hole. The device comes equipped with Kunlun glass on the external display, enhancing its durability.

Internals & Software

The Huawei Mate X3 is powered by the old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset and 12 GB of RAM. It runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 and features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The Collector Edition variant offers 1 TB of storage and a larger 5,060 mAh battery.

Cameras

The Mate X3 houses a rear-facing triple camera unit with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP periscope zoom camera with OIS support. On the front and inside, the device has 8MP selfie cameras.

Battery & Pricing

The device is fueled by a 4,800 mAh battery, which supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

The 256 GB and 512 GB Huawei Mate X3 are priced at 12,999 Yuan ($1,900) and 13,999 Yuan ($2,050), respectively. The Huawei Mate X3 Collector Edition is priced at 15,999 Yuan ($2,340).

Specifications