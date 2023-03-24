Huawei Launches Mate X3 Foldable Phone With a Double Rotation Hinge

Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company, has launched its new foldable phone, the Mate X3, which features an advanced double-rotation hinge design that enhances the device’s overall durability. The device will be available for sale on 7 April in China, while there is no official statement regarding its global release.
Design & Display
The Huawei Mate X3 sports a foldable OLED LTPO 7.8-inch display, with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 Hz touch sampling rate.
The outer 6.4-inch OLED display offers a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a P3 wide color gamut. The inner screen has a punch hole at the upper-right corner, while the cover display has a centered punch hole. The device comes equipped with Kunlun glass on the external display, enhancing its durability.
Internals & Software
The Huawei Mate X3 is powered by the old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset and 12 GB of RAM. It runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 and features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The Collector Edition variant offers 1 TB of storage and a larger 5,060 mAh battery.
Cameras
The Mate X3 houses a rear-facing triple camera unit with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP periscope zoom camera with OIS support. On the front and inside, the device has 8MP selfie cameras.
Battery & Pricing
The device is fueled by a 4,800 mAh battery, which supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.
The 256 GB and 512 GB Huawei Mate X3 are priced at 12,999 Yuan ($1,900) and 13,999 Yuan ($2,050), respectively. The Huawei Mate X3 Collector Edition is priced at 15,999 Yuan ($2,340).
Specifications
|Huawei Mate X3
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|OS
|HarmonyOS 3.1
|Supported Networks
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|Display
|7.8-inch Foldable OLED, 6.4-inch (Cover Display)
|RAM
|12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (Collector Edition)
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Main Camera
|50MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide),
8MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto),
13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
|Front Camera
|8 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
|Colors
|Black, White, Purple, Dark Green, Gold
|Battery
|4,800 mAh with 66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging options.
|Price
|$1,900