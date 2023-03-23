AirSial Announces Good News for Umrah Pilgrims

AirSial is set to ramp up its flight operations to Saudi Arabia in response to the growing number of pilgrims expected to visit during Ramadan.

The carrier will begin offering four weekly flights from Lahore to Saudi Arabia starting from 29 March, with services available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

ALSO READ NDMA Issues Official Report on Damages Caused by 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

AirSial has also started accepting bookings for Umrah pilgrims, a move that is expected to cater to the increased demand for travel to the holy sites during Ramadan.

The expansion of AirSial’s flight network is also expected to result in lower airfares, providing a more affordable option for those looking to undertake religious pilgrimage.

ALSO READ SSGC and SNGPL Announce Gas Load-Shedding Schedules for Ramadan

AirSial’s decision to expand its operations comes amid a time of increased demand for air travel services in the region, with airlines vying to cater to the needs of the growing number of travelers.

With its new flight services to Saudi Arabia, AirSial is poised to play a key role in the religious tourism industry, providing reliable and affordable travel options for those looking to undertake spiritual journeys.