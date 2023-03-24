Lahore Issues a Traffic Plan for Ramadan

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has announced a comprehensive traffic plan for Ramadan. Divisional and Circle officers will supervise traffic through Iftar and Sehr. Ramadan bazaars have additional staff and over 140 inspectors and 2,000 traffic wardens.

Special parking space has been created in the bazaars to ensure traffic flow. During Iftar, emergency squads will help traffic flow in busy areas The department has deployed 24 forklifts and two breakdowns to prevent illegal parking.

CTP aims to smoothen Ramadan’s chaotic traffic. Traffic management is difficult with more shoppers, vendors, and commuters. CTP has taken precautions for public safety and convenience.

A senior police official said that the department has taken all necessary steps to ensure smooth traffic flow, especially during peak hours. Traffic police are concerned about the massive crowds at Ramazan bazaars, but they are confident they can handle the situation.

To implement the traffic plan, CTP has demanded the public’s cooperation with the traffic wardens. Traffic police advise drivers to obey traffic laws, park in designated areas, and not obstruct traffic.