PHC Orders Reopening of Swat Interchange to Stop Traffic Jams

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered the reopening of Colonel Sher Khan Interchange entry points and requested a report by March 29.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice of Peshawar High court Qaiser Rashid Khan, heard the case regarding Swat Expressway.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director, Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, and National Highway Authority (NHA) lawyer Sikandar Rashid were present.

The FWO director informed the court that he had visited the motorway recently and identified problem areas. He added that, after the survey, the department would fix the issues within a month, provided that the funds are available.

The Chief Justice questioned the NHA lawyer about the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange entry point during the hearing. He said that the FWO had written a letter to reopen Colonel Sher Khan Interchange.

The Chief Justice advised the party to investigate and reopen the entry point. He added that only one entry point was open at the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange. The bottleneck is a cause of traffic jams and general distress for the people.

Chief Justice directed the parties to resolve the issue before the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing, seeking a report.