Shadab Khan Says His Players Will Not Skip Fasting During Afghanistan Series

Stand-in Pakistan captain, Shadab Khan has stated that the national squad will observe fasting during the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting today.

Speaking to the media, the all-rounder said that it would be his first experience playing cricket in the holy month of Ramadan as he has never played cricket during Ramadan before.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Gives in to India’s Pressure Regarding Asia Cup Venue

It is worth noting that the Shadab-Khan-led 15-member squad reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, and both teams had a practice session ahead of the first game.

This will be the first assignment for the 24-year-old to lead the Men in Green in the shortest format of cricket, in the absence of Babar Azam, who has been rested for the series.

Speaking about captaincy, Shadab said, “There is no rocket science to captaincy, but my aim is to play aggressive and fearless cricket, which is a demand of modern-day cricket.”

ALSO READ More Than Half of Pakistani Population Did Not Watch Any PSL Match

Responding to a question regarding the Afghanistan team, Shadab added that they have played very well against Pakistan and have always given a tough time in the recent past.

“The players of Afghanistan have vast experience in worldwide T20 leagues, and especially in UAE conditions, they are a dangerous T20 team,” Shadab Khan added.