Pakistan Finally Gives in to India’s Pressure Regarding Asia Cup Venue

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly taking swift action to settle down the issue of the venue for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are in close discussion to resolve the issue of India playing their matches at a neutral venue.

During a recent meeting in Dubai, officials from the PCB and BCCI discussed the possibility of Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup while Indi will play their matches at a neutral venue.

The venues being considered for India to play their scheduled matches include Oman, UAE, England, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Earlier, the ACC President, Jay Shah, had stated that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which had raised concerns over the future of the tournament.

The latest discussions between the two boards during the meeting have provided hope that the tournament will proceed as planned, albeit with slight changes in schedule and venues.

The event will feature a total of 13 matches in 13 days, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s. The top two teams will then compete in the final.

Pakistan will host the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled to take place in October and November.