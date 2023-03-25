7 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

In an encouraging development, 7 Pakistani universities have featured in the 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject, which is a list of the top universities from across the world in different subject areas.

QS categorizes World University Rankings by Subject into five broad subject areas; Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

According to details, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) leads Pakistani universities in the area of Social Sciences and Management. Quaid-i-Azam University tops the chart of Pakistani institutes in the area of Natural Sciences.

Aga Khan University is the only Pakistani higher education institute that has been ranked in the subject area of Life Sciences and Medicine. National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) is the top Pakistani Engineering and Technology higher education institute.

No Pakistani institute has been ranked in the subject category of Arts and Humanities.

Let’s have a look at the detailed rankings of Pakistani universities across the remaining subject areas.

Social Sciences and Management

University Rank LUMS =322 NUST 451-500

Natural Sciences

University Rank Quaid-i-Azam University =346 COMSATS University 451-500 NUST 451-500

Life Sciences and Medicine

University Rank Aga Khan University =391

Engineering and Technology

University Rank NUST =160 COMSATS University Islamabad =267 UET Lahore =279 Quaid-i-Azam University =348 LUMS 401-450 Punjab University 501-530

Criteria

QS uses five components to rank institutes in the World University Subject Rankings. These are:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research citations per paper

H-index

International Research Network

The first two indicators are international surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess the international reputation of institutions in each subject.

The second two indicators are used to evaluate the research impact and h-index for the relevant subject. For the unaware, the h-index is also used to determine the impact and productivity of research. The data for these two indicators is obtained from Scopus, the world’s most comprehensive research citation database.

The last indicator highlights the international research collaboration of an institution.