UAE Sends Strong Warning to Professional Beggars During Ramadan

With the beginning of Ramadan, UAE Public Prosecution has issued a stern warning to professional beggars in the country. In a video tweet, the authority reminded beggars of the stringent punishments as highlighted in the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021.

The law outlines five instances in which begging is illegal, which are as follows:

Begging without any disability.

Having a source of income.

Displaying a fake injury.

Pretending to be doing a service.

Deceiving people in any manner.

Anyone committing the above-mentioned violations will face strict penalties, including three months in prison and a minimum fine of AED 5,000 ($1,361).

The crackdown on beggars in UAE is not new, but with the arrival of Ramadan, the authorities have intensified their efforts. Professional beggars are known to exploit people’s goodwill during this month, and this has increased their numbers.

This law has been enacted to protect those who are genuinely in need. There are many legitimate charities and organizations that support the underprivileged, and the government has urged people to seek help from those organizations rather than begging.

The government has advised residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activities related to beggars to the authorities.