Punjab Seed Council Approves Dozens of New Varieties of Seeds for Cultivation

The 56th meeting of the Punjab Seed Council saw the approval of 56 new varieties of various crops by the provincial government on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by SM Tanveer, Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy, and attended by Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, and other relevant officials.

SM Tanveer expressed that the Punjab government was committed to providing high-quality agricultural inputs to farmers to meet production targets.

He further stated that the government was taking all necessary measures to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs to farmers and achieve production targets.

The approved varieties of agricultural commodities included paddy, hybrid maize, oats, gram, groundnut, rye, sunflower, sesame, barseem, dates, wheat, and cotton.

The provincial minister approved the general cultivation of the 56 new varieties while also directing the submission of DNA fingerprint reports for seven different crop varieties within 15 days.