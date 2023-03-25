Ramiz Raja Urges PCB to Focus on Winning Rather than Experimenting With New Players

Former captain, Ramiz Raja has voiced his concerns after Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat in the first of the three T20Is against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The national side fielded a young team with four debutants, as they had rested five of their senior players including the all-format captain, Babar Azam for the series.

ALSO READ Rashid Khan Asks Afghani Fans to Control Their Emotions During Pakistan Series

However, the decision to experiment with new players backfired as they failed to deliver a satisfactory performance in the match and made many mistakes during the game.

Responding to this, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja emphasized that winning should remain the top priority despite trying out new players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja stated that there is a lot of talent in Pakistan, but players need to adjust to the situation of the game and learn from their mistakes.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Gives in to India’s Pressure Regarding Asia Cup Venue

Ramiz went on to say that the Men in Green should have included an additional spinner in the playing XI as the surface was spinner-friendly which helped the opposition team.

Ramiz further added that the Shadab Khan-led side still has a chance to make a strong comeback in the series and win it, but they will have to work hard and avoid mistakes.